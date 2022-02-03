Torrie Richmond, 18, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, with her parents by her side, holding her hands. From the moment she was born on Oct. 29, 2003, in Wilmington, Del., she was a unique gem who would always do things on her terms.
If you were lucky enough to have known Torrie you know that, even though she was pint-sized, her personality was bigger than life. She was a sweet, sassy, feisty redhead with a heart of gold. She truly lived life to the fullest, never held grudges and wanted to try new things. Her smile was so contagious, and at times she had a belly-laugh that would make your heart smile.
Richmond always loved going to the beach, fishing, dancing, making blueberry pancakes with her mommom, listening to music, going to get sushi, riding around on her golf cart and just being a typical teenager.
Spending time with family and friends always was her biggest joy. In her eyes, her dad was her ultimate hero, and her brother was someone she admired beyond belief.
Richmond was preceded in death by her mom, Michelle, and her Pop-Pop, Al. She is survived by her parents, Brian and Megan; her brother, Colin; and grandparents Nicci Richmond, Bill and Maria Gilson, and Linda Diloreto.
A celebration-of-life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, with a public viewing taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richmond’s memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.