Torey Predeoux, 59, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born July 28, 1960. She is remembered as a mother, sister, wife and fierce friend.
Predeoux was preceded in death by her mother, Connie Morris, as well as three brothers, Harold Morris, Steve Morris and Gary Morris. She is survived by her two children, Angel Valdez and her husband, Anthony, and Lee Morris and his wife, Tanja; granddaughter, Camille Valdez; two brothers, Vance Morris and his wife, Bernadette, and Richard E. Morris Jr.; and her father, Richard Edward Morris Sr.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held, but the family will distribute an electronic program honoring her life. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.