Todd G. Griffin, 60, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Born on Feb. 22, 1963, Griffin lived his entire life in Ocean View, Del..
He was a 1981 graduate of the Indian River High School. He worked for more than 20 years at Cabinetry Unlimited. He loved sports and was an avid Phillies and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed crabbing at the wildlife refuge, sitting by his fire and hanging out with his brother.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Griffin is survived by his parents, Donna and Fred Townsend; son, Todd Griffin Jr.; daughter, Katie Turwicz; grandchildren, Anna Lee and Leland; brother Brent; sister-in-law Kathy; and niece and nephew Hannah and Brent.
A private memorial service will be held sometime in the future.