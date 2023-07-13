Timothy “Scott” Spears, 56, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Chicago on July 11, 1966, son of Clayton Spears and Rojeania L. “Jean” Morrow.
He had a very mechanical mind and was proud to have completed his journeyman license as a HVAC technician prior to his disability.
He could fix anything, loved woodworking, and enjoyed cooking and the working of puzzles. He loved people and would help anyone who was in need. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and son.
Spears was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Spears, and a brother, Alfred Spears. He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Robin (Long) Spears; a stepdaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Steele of Ocean City, Md.; his mother, Jean Werderitch of Danville, Ky.; six siblings, Marlene Guffy of Round Lake Beach, Ill., Sheila Gail Scianna of Grand Rapids, Mich., Ken Spears of Peru, Ind., Roxanne Terrell of Danville, Ky., Cynthia Knutson of Reno, Nev., and April Moon of Holly Springs, N.C.; his mother-in-law, Joyce Fefel of Frankford, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where a viewing will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Spears’ memory to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.