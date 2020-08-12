Timothy Daniel Burke, 57, of Frankford, Del., passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on Aug. 4, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., after a prolonged but courageous battle with cancer. He was steadfast ’til the end and never wavered in his faith. Burke was born Nov. 1, 1962, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Richard P. Burke Sr. and the late Melanie M. (Fadrowski) Burke.
He was a 1976 graduate of the Shrine of Little Flower School and a 1980 graduate of Archbishop Curley High School, and then furthered his education at the University of Maryland. While he was living in Baltimore, Burke worked at the Johns Hopkins University and held several offices in the Knights of Columbus Council 370. He served as grand knight and chapter president of the Baltimore Chapter of Grand Knights.
After moving to the Delaware shore area, which he affectionately called his “little piece of heaven,” he was a charter member of the Saint Ann Council 16771, last serving as advocate. Burke was also a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, a model-rocket enthusiast, self-taught cook, an auxiliary police officer and a proud bowler of a 300 game.
In addition to his parents, Burke was preceded in death by his sister, Melanie Burke-Reynolds. He is survived by his four brothers, Dennis Burke and his wife, Ann, of Baltimore, Richard Burke Jr. of Millsboro, Del., Mark Burke of Frankford, and Christopher Burke and wife, Kelly, of Timonium and Ocean City, Md.; and three nephews, three nieces, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live by visiting St. Ann Facebook page (www.facebook.com/stannbb). Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory for all guests. A private interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Tunnel Cancer Center; 18947 John J. Williams Hwy.; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.