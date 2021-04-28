Timothy Alan Foy, 69, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Brotherton, Pa., son of the late William Clifford and Emma Jane (Stuller) Foy.
He was a retired miner and member of the Monday Vikings, Irish American Club, Moose International and Crab Daddy’s Breakfast Club. Tim Foy: Bon vivant, one who lives well and raconteur, a good storyteller.
Foy was preceded in death by a brother and a sister. He is survived by his wife, Lynn M. Foy; three sons, Timothy Shayne Foy, William Clifford Foy and his wife, Stacy, and Travis Foy; a daughter, Micah K. Reese and her husband, Jeremy; two stepsons, Kurt J. Kolodi and Wade A. Kolodi; three brothers, William “Buck” Foy, John Foy and Matthew Foy; two sisters, Sandy and Susan; and six grandchildren, Logan and Levi Reese, Emma and Riley Foy, Finn Foy and Kyle Kolodi.
A celebration of Foy’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.