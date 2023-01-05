Thongchoth Sayarath Bouaphakeo, 80, of West Fenwick/Selbyville, Del., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Nakok, Laos, son of Thongsai Sayarath Bouaphakeo and Bounma Sayarath Bouaphakeo. Thongchoth and his family immigrated in 1980 to start new life in the United States.
He attended a small school in his village at Banh Kakok, Laos, and worked in the family farms before coming to America. He retired after a long career in the poultry industry. He was well-loved and respected in the Laotian community in Sussex County and in the Delmarva area. He was a hard worker and a caring man who would do anything for his family, friends and the Lao community in their time of need.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking his favorite Asian cuisines and spending time with his family, as well as morning walks with his wife at the local casino. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Bouaphakeo was preceded in death by his parents, and by a brother, Khampheng Thongsai. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Hang (Sayarath) Bouaphakeo; their children, a daughter, Dawn Phanousith and her husband, Sam, of West Fenwick, Del., a daughter, Somphone “Som” Webster and her husband, Forrest, of Milton, Del., a son, Homhouanh “Hom” Bouaphakeo of West Fenwick/Selbyville, Del., a son, Vanphab “Vance” Bouaphakeo and his wife, Samantha, of Salisbury, Md. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Phanousith of West Fenwick/Selbyville, Brian Phanousith and his wife, Gabrielle, of Frankford, Del., Scott Webster of Milton, Del., Adeline Bouaphakeo of Salisbury, Md.; and two great-granddaughters, Kira and Misa Phanousith all of Frankford, Del.; a grand-dog, Jackpot Phanousith; a brother, Loung Sayarath of Nakok, Laos; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family relatives living in Laos and Thailand.
A traditional Lao funeral ritual will be held at 1 p.m. at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Home, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, where friends and family may gather starting at noon.