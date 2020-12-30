Thomas Valliant White, 72, passed away at home in Millsboro, Del., surrounded by his family on Sunday Dec. 20, 2020. He was a lifelong Delmarva resident, born and raised in Salisbury, Md., to the late William Herbert White and Grace Valliant White
He loved the area’s local waterways, working as an Ocean City lifeguard for multiple summers in his youth, spending many happy years boating the Chesapeake Bay with his family, mooring in Rock Hall, Md., and Cambridge, Md., and fishing in Fleets Bay and the tributaries of the Rappahannock River, Va.
A loving husband and compassionate father, White married Georgeann Ellen Hudson in 1976, and had two children, Alison Catherine White and Kyle Valliant White, plus a daughter-in-law, Whitney Mettam White. He is also survived by his sister, Debbie Jo White Holland, and is preceded by his sisters, Gail White Whitmore and Leslie White.
After graduating from Wicomico High School in 1966, he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, primarily serving as a nuclear weapons specialist at the Bitgurg Air Base in Germany and the Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium. Following his service, White attended Salisbury University on the GI Bill and earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1974.
Following college, White found his passion for sales and business, working for Xerox Corporation as a marketing executive for over 30 years, covering a territory spanning Delaware and Maryland. During his early years with Xerox, White met Georgeann during a sales visit and later convinced her to also join the company, prompting healthy competition in their relationship. In addition to Xerox, Tom was a small business owner in Sussex County, Del. He owned partnerships in a wholesale distribution and janitorial supply company, a car wash, several tobacco and cigar shops and, most recently, a successful restaurant.
White was also active within his community, serving as president of the Millsboro Lions Club, president of the Millsboro Little League and president of the East Millsboro Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA). He also spent several terms as the sergeant at arms for the Delaware State House of Representatives.
His commitment to building lasting relationships helped him manage his many responsibilities, but he was most proud of his family. His generous spirit and formidable personality meant his home was always open and his views on family extended well beyond blood. Family meant trust, loyalty and compassion — a lesson his family will carry forward in his honor.
Flowers are gratefully accepted, or memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org). A private service is planned, followed in the coming months by a celebration of life. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.