Thomas Tucker “Tom” Powell, 77, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, at his son’s home in Greenville, Del. He was born on Dec. 17, 1943, in Selbyville, Del., to Wilson Powell and Alice Ransone Powell.
Powell grew up in Selbyville and graduated from Selbyville High School in 1961. After high school, he worked for Showell Poultry, which included time in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. He returned to Delaware in 1976 and joined his mother in running Alice’s Clothes Tree, a staple of the Millsboro business community until 1991. He then worked for Jim Carey Nationwide Insurance and later joined the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. He loved working on the bay and the camaraderie of his colleagues.
He married Diane Tyndall in 1965 in Berlin, Md. The couple raised two children together. They were happily married for 55 years. Powell was a social person. Early in his career, he was active in the Millsboro Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in getting Nanticoke Hospital to locate a family-medicine practice in Millsboro. Powell had a passion for golf and fishing. For several years, he was a member of the Millsboro Bass Club. After retirement, he volunteered his time delivering meals for the Long Neck CHEER Center.
His family and friends will always remember the loving, caring person who loved to travel and made them laugh. He had a way to state reality and have the folks around him love it, even if it wasn’t pleasant. He was a good soul.
Powell is survived by his spouse, Diane, of Millsboro; his children, John Powell and his wife, Jennifer, of Greenville, Del., and Corrie Williamson and husband, Stephen, of Princess Anne, Md.; his sister, Ginger Hearn and her husband, Frank, of Salisbury, Md.; his nine grandchildren; and other relatives.
A celebration of Powell’s life will be held later, possibly in early summer, when the public can gather again safely. Powell loved a good party. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations be made to CHEER at https://cheerde.wufoo.com/forms/the-importance-of-giving. Funny or fond memories of Powell can be sent to thomas.tucker.powell@gmail.com.