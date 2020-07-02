Thomas “Tom” Timmons Sr., 78, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away in his home, surrounded by family, on June 15, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on May 16, 1942, in Selbyville, Del., to Paul and Pauline Timmons.
His faith and dedication began as a young boy, having achieved 12 years of perfect attendance at Sunday-school and the rank of Eagle Scout by age 15. Timmons graduated from Selbyville High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware.
He joined the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) while at university and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Military Intelligence (MI) branch for the U.S. Army. He deployed to Europe shortly after receiving his commission. After leaving active duty, Timmons continued to serve in the National Guard and rose to the rank of major. He earned a master’s degree in education from Salisbury University and used his extensive education in both the classroom and in administration. He worked for 30 years, enjoying his work and retiring at the age of 55.
He was a devoted attendee of the Ocean View Church of Christ. He was an accomplished traveler who enjoyed working in the yard, reading, following the stock market and taking daily rides for coffee. He especially enjoyed cuddling with pets and his two grandchildren.
Timmons is survived by his lifelong love and wife of 52 years, Susan Wood Timmons; his three children, Thomas Timmons Jr. and his wife, Melissa, Kimberly Sbarra, and Paul Timmons and his wife, Holly; his grandchildren, Josh and Juniper; his sister, Paula McAuliffe and her husband, Jim; brother-in-law, Gordon Wood and his wife, Pat; sister-in-law, Lois Dolby and her husband, Bruce; and eight nephews and a niece.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Ocean View (Del.) Church of Christ. In order to maintain safety for all, masks will be required, in addition to social distancing between families. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Ocean View Church of Christ; 55 West Ave.; Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.