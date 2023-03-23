Thomas “T.J.” Bunting, 51, passed away on March 14, 2023, unexpectedly, at his home in Frankford, Del. He was born June 2, 1971, in Valdosta, Ga., son of Thomas “Tommy” Bunting (husband of Cynthia) of Pine Mountain, Ga., and the late Penny Lyn Bunting.
Bunting was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and watching sports of all kinds. Throughout his life, he gave much to his community by volunteering with Lower Sussex Little League and helping in many capacities at The River church. All who knew and loved him knew him best for his spirit to help and serve others in any way that he could.
In addition to his mother, Bunting was preceded in death by his brother Baine Bunting; uncle Charles Spicer, and Jimmy Patchett. Bunting is survived by his wife, Megan; son Nathan; daughter Nora; brother Troy Williams; brother Brian Bunting; aunt Winnie Spicer and Janet Andrews, Joanne Simmons, Joanne Patchett; and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Bunting’s memory, his life will be celebrated on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at The River church, located at 35175 Roxanna Road, Frankford, Del. Visitation will be held at 3 p.m., and the celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to help defray funeral expenses be sent to Melson’s Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Frankford, DE 19945, or by made calling (302) 732-9000. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.