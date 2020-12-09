Thomas S. Orbin, 66, of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 11, 1954, son of the late Dominic Orbin and the late Theresa (Walla) Orbin.
He had a successful career as a skilled carpenter. Orbin loved working on his house, watching football and riding around in his Jeep. He was also an animal lover and is survived by his four dachshunds.
Orbin is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sharon L. (Smith) Orbin; a son, Travis S. Orbin; a brother, Frank Orbin and his wife, Karen; a sister, Dorothy Tyler and her husband, Jess; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
A private graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Seasons Hospice; 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste. 205; Millsboro, DE 19966.