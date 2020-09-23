Thomas Robert “Tom” Scrimshaw, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in North Carolina on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, after a long battle with complex medical issues. He was born on Dec. 1, 1947, in Renovo, Pa., son of the late Robert and Lurline Scrimshaw.
Scrimshaw grew up in Georgetown, Del., graduated from Sussex Central High School and lived in the surrounding area for his entire life. He was a hard-working and loyal person, a committed friend and an avid fisherman. The desire to be nearer to family had recently brought him to North Carolina, where he was able to watch soccer games and spend some enjoyable times with his grandsons. Part of his heart always remained in Sussex County, though, surrounded by friends and memories.
After his retirement from Delmarva Power, he spent a few hours each morning at Baker’s Hardware, getting the place open and making coffee for the early-morning employees and customers. He cherished that morning routine of being useful in the store and spending time in the hub of the action with friends each day.
Many days, he would spend time at the Millsboro Little League, working with the grounds crew, or he would find a buddy or two and go fishing. He had all the favorite fishing spots staked out for when the grandsons would come to visit.
Vacationing with family in the Outer Banks each year was a family tradition that expanded through the years to include that growing family, who learned to appreciate the early-morning treasurers of the beach.
Scrimshaw was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Scrimshaw. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Colleen (Coughlin) Scrimshaw; devoted father of Erin Scrimshaw and Jon Scrimshaw, husband of Jenn; and proud grandfather (“Pop”) to Mason, Max, Marshall and Malloy Scrimshaw. He will be remembered warmly by two sisters, Lucinda Donley, and Robbin Townsend and her husband, Paul, as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
There will be no memorial or funeral services at this time. He always said to “have a party, not a wake,” so everyone who remembers him was encouraged to celebrate his life in their own way — to raise a glass of their favorite drink in his memory, because that’s what he would have wanted. “Tom, this Bud’s for you.” In lieu of flowers, friends and family can share great memories of a man who lived a life that shows it’s what’s in the heart that matters. Condolences may be sent online at www.apexfuneral.net.