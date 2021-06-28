The Rev. Deacon Thomas Ray “Tom” McCormick, 83, of Frankford, Del., went to be with his son Doug in the Kingdom of Heaven on June 22, 2021. Born in Lewistown, Pa., he was the son of the late Ray Thompson McCormick and Margaret (Muthersbaugh) McCormick.
He was a graduate of Lewistown High School and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, N.C., receiving a bachelor’s degree. He was an educator for more than 43 years, teaching history, health, physical education and special education in secondary schools in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Delaware. He earned a master’s degree at Shippensburg College in Shippensburg, Pa. To fund his graduate program, he started a commercial cleaning business, which he continued part-time for the next 25 years. Along with his wife, Susanne, he retired to Fenwick Island, Del., in 1999.
With the sponsorship of St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del., McCormick participated in a three-year program to become a deacon. In December of 2009, he was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Delaware by the Most Rev. Wayne Wright. His ministries included The Way Home Program of Georgetown, Del., coordination of volunteers for Emergency Home Repair through Milford Housing Development, Pennies for Peace, and bi-monthly communion service at Brandywine Assisted Living in Selbyville, Del. He served as a deacon at St. Martin’s in the Field Episcopal Church in Selbyville, Del., and his parish family honored him with a retirement celebration on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
He enjoyed golfing, reading, watching sports and spending time with his pets. An avid Penn State fan, he traveled to many of their games, including the bowl games. A 15-day pilgrimage with Susanne to St. George’s College, Jerusalem, Israel, was his most memorable travel.
McCormick was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Edward McCormick, and a sister, Jane Fisher. He is survived by his wife, Susanne Reese McCormick; two daughters, Elizabeth Ellen McCormick (and Florence Wetzel) of Silver Springs, Fla., and Alison Ann McCormick (and Christopher Buzby) of Selbyville, Del.; a sister, Margaret McKee of Mifflin, Pa.; a godson, Danny Quillen of Georgetown, Del.; sisters-in-law Catherine Reiss of Hendersonville, N.C., Mary Reese of Elgin, Texas, and Sally Jo King of Reedsville, Pa.; and many dear nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Martin’s in the Field, 75 West Church Street in Selbyville, Del., with the Rt. Rev. Kevin S. Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in McCormick’s memory may be made to: St. Martin’s in the Field Episcopal Church Outreach, P.O. Box 697, Selbyville, DE, 19975. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.