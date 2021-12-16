Thomas “Ray” Jones of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Delaware Hospice Center. He had recently celebrated his 87th birthday, on Nov. 8. He was born in Millsboro, Del., to the late Howard N. Jones and Minnie P. Dorey Jones.
In addition to his parents, Jones was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Jones. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred Fleetwood Jones; and two daughters, Karen Brinker (and Gary) of Elkton, Md., and Kathy Eckerd (and Michel) of North East, Md. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Zachary Cole, Logan Cole, Madeline Eckerd and Sophia Eckerd; as well as a sister-in-law, Bea Nelson of Millsboro, DE. He was also “Uncle Ray” to many nieces and nephews.
The family thanked Delaware Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness.
A funeral service was to be held Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Carey’s Cemetery, also in Millsboro, with the Rev. Leza Smack officiating. Flowers were welcome, or the family suggested donations in Jones’ memory to Carey’s Church, c/o Josephine Dorey, 22950 Carey’s Camp Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966, or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.