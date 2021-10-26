Thomas R. “Tom” Crowley, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born and raised in the Washington, D.C., area, to the late Thomas R. Crowley and Frances (Sullivan) Crowley and was the oldest of five children.
He graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School in 1949 and later graduated from Georgetown University. He was inducted into Georgetown Prep Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009 and gave a 30-second acceptance speech, as was his way. He moved to the Rehoboth Beach area in the late 1960s and worked at Angola by the Bay and later helped start Bethany West before starting his own business, Crowley Associates, in 1972. That year was a turning point for Crowley, as he started a business, got sober and married his loving wife of 49 years, Wanda.
He was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous and went to any lengths to keep his sobriety and pass it on to others. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed the relationships cultivated through AA and the links. He loved his Irish heritage and was a devout Catholic. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his wife and all their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is a great example of a life well-lived and will be missed by many.
The family thanked Dr. Srihari Peri, a dear family friend, who helped Crowley extend his golf career, as well as his quality of life — a true and loved friend.
Crowley was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Crowley Koones, and brothers William, Richard and Edward Crowley. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Wanda M. Crowley; his children, Michael Crowley; Thomas and Gerda Crowley; David and Tracy Crowley; Brian and Carol-Lynne Crowley; Cathleen Crowley and Deborah Steinbach; his stepchildren, Sherry Ternahan; Robert and Diane Ternahan; his 19 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Edmond Catholic Church, 401 King Charles Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, Del., where friends and family could visit after 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Crowley’s name to the Tunnell Cancer Center, c/o Beebe Foundation, 902 Savannah Rd. Lewes, DE 19958 or the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.