Thomas M. Parkins, 70, of Millville, Del., Alexandria, Va., and Des Moines and Winterset, Iowa., passed away on April 11, 2020, after a brief illness and eight days after celebrating his 70th birthday.
Parkins led a rich life blessed with family, friends, Democratic politics, golf, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Baltimore Orioles and the Tony Kornheiser Show. Golf was his passion, and he could often be spotted on the course sporting his signature black-and-gold Iowa Hawkeyes golf bag.
He was a member of the Bishop’s Landing (Del.) “Dream Team” that won the group golf tournament last October. He loved the monologues of late-night talk show comedians, Mel Brooks movies and authentic journalism. As charming as he was humble, Parkins was known for his great laugh, wonderful sense of humor, razor-sharp wit with a comic’s timing, and love for entertaining people with his spoonerisms and funny walks. He believed passionately in social justice and that fruit should never be put in a salad.
Parkins was born in Des Moines but spent a memorable childhood in Winterset, Iowa. He and his family later moved to Urbandale, Iowa, where he graduated from Urbandale High School. He attended Grand View University before enlisting in the U.S. Army on April 4, 1969.
He spent 19 months fighting the war in Vietnam in the 11th Armored Cavalry–Blackhorse, before returning home Nov. 6, 1970. He returned to Grand View College but didn’t graduate. He referred to himself as a “20-year college senior” when he finally completed his bachelor’s degree at Drake University in December of 1989.
Parkins loved democracy and history, and he revered the Constitution of the United States. He worked on numerous national, state and local Democratic campaigns, while becoming an expert on election organizing. After serving as president of AFSCME Local 1868, he was elected chair of the Polk County Iowa Democrats from 1981 to 1982. In 1987, Parkins was elected Polk County auditor and commissioner of elections, and he served nearly 10 years. Among his achievements there, Parkins helped to change legislation so that early voting could be expanded in Iowa through satellite voting sites prior to Election Day.
After his wife, Judy Parkins, accepted a position in Alexandria, Va., he joined her after completing his elected term. He became senior election consultant with the International Foundation of Election Systems, working in the Balkans, including post-war Bosnia and former Soviet Union.
Upon returning to Alexandria, he was appointed registrar of voters and elections for the City of Alexandria. During that time, he implemented the national Voter Registration Act, bringing “motor-voter” registration to Alexandria, making registration more convenient for all residents; the Help America Vote Act, which systemized provisional voting and made voting equipment more accessible; and the Uniformed & Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, which made absentee voting and reregistration easier for residents serving in the military or living overseas.
Shortly after his retirement in 2014, the couple moved to the Bethany Beach, Del., area where Parkins enjoyed his time golfing, entertaining grandchildren and traveling in the U.S., Canada and Europe. He was an active member in good standing in several 12-step groups.
Parkins was preceded in death by his father, Dale Parkins, and his sister, Susan Parkins. He leaves his wife, Judy Parkins of Millville; mother, Shirley Parkins of Winterset, Iowa; two daughters from his first marriage to Patty Iogha, Casie Parkins of Washington, D.C., and Kelly Grunhovd, and her husband, Andy, of Northwood, Iowa, and grandchildren Andrew, 13, Jackson, 11, and Avery, 8; two children from his marriage to Judy, Marc Fitzgibbon of Alexandria, Va., and Lisa Connor, her husband, Ashford, and grandsons, Traa, 17, and Marley, 13; the best dog he ever had, Bailey; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future, when family and friends can gather.