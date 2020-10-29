Thomas Lee “Tom” Fulton, 84, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Boca Raton, Fla., and the Washington, D.C., area, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. He was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Feb. 23, 1936, son of the late Thomas Lee Fulton and the late Ruby Lee (Williams) Fulton.
Fulton began his service to his country in the Civil Air Patrol prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country on active duty from 1954 to 1966. He then transferred to the U.S. Air Force Reserve until retiring in 1979 with a rank of master sergeant.
Following his successful career in the military, Fulton continued working as a civilian computer programmer at the Pentagon and the Navy Yard and retired from the Delaware Department of Defense in 2001. Fulton was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post and a former member of the Moose and Elks.
In addition to his parents, Fulton was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Scott and her husband, Boyd. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Dorothy E. (Davis) Burdette Fulton; five children, Debbie Fulton of Frankford, Bruce A. Fulton of St. Augustine, Fla., Jacqueline Burdette White and her husband, Perry, of Shohola, Pa., Catherine Marie Burdette Wade and her husband, Robert, of Fairfax, Va., and Sandra Lea Schmidt and her husband, Derrek, of Laurel, Md.; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services and burial were to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to “Amedisys Foundation” and mailed to Compassionate Care Hospice/Amedisy; 20165 Office Cir., Ste. 2; Georgetown, DE 19947, or to St. Labre Indian School (www.stlabre.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.