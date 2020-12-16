Thomas L. “Tom” Roche, 86, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2020. A native Washingtonian, he was born in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 1934, to James and Llewelyn Roche.
Roche was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a lifetime member of the VFW of Ocean View, Del. He was married for 54 years to the love of his life, Jean (Pigott) Roche, who preceded him in death in 2018. They raised their two daughters in Montgomery County, Md.: Andrea Barron-Hughes, now of Canton, Ga., and Karen Briggs (wife of Gil), now of Olney, Md.
He had an extensive 38-year career at the John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., where he worked as an aerospace engineer. He received numerous awards for his work, including the Missile Defense Technology Pioneer Award. During his time there, he was a member of the APL softball team, and the gun, golf, bowling and garden clubs.
Roche and his wife had been a part of the South Bethany community since 1978 and were full-time residents upon their retirement. They spent wonderful years enjoying the beach, crabbing and the water, and many wonderful family memories with their six grandchildren, Albert, Billy, Luke, Shelby, Taylor and Logan.
Roche was involved in numerous activities during his time in South Bethany, including a Genealogy Club, the Men’s Club at St. Ann’s Catholic Parish and a golf club. He enjoyed his Washington Redskins, traveling, stained-glass making and his poker-playing. He will be greatly missed by his many friends, co-workers and especially his loving family.
Funeral services will be private, but a celebration of life will be held locally sometime next year. Friends and family will be notified. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.