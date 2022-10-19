Thomas Joseph “Tommy” Tucker, 74, of Long Neck, Del., and formerly of Churchton, Md., passed away peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 4, 1947, in Washington, D.C., to the late William Tucker and Gladys (Thorne) Tucker.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Tucker married the love of his life, Vickie Hall, on March 6, 1969, and they raised four children together. After he retired from Safeway after 40 years of service, they relocated to Long Neck, Del., in 2007. He decided that retirement was not for him, so he accepted a management position at Nyquist in Salisbury, Md.
He liked golfing, crabbing, fishing, going on cruises and rooting for his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was his greatest joy. His outgoing, energetic, and loving personality will be remembered. He was an amazing husband, father, brother and gdad who will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Tucker was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Tucker. He is survived by four children, Tye Tucker of Baltimore, Md.; Tammie Dupree (and Christopher) of Churchton, Md., Melissa Youmans (and Lance), also of Churchton, Md., and Andy Tucker (and Michelle) of Harrington, Del.; three sisters, Patricia Beavers, Carol May and Catherine Hensley; as well as two brothers, George Tucker and Gary Tucker. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Maryland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Tucker's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.