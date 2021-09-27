Thomas James “Tommy” Main Jr., 87, the beloved husband of 65 years of Margaret Mary Main, passed away to our Lord, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sept. 11, 2021. He was born of Thomas James Main Sr., and Blanche Main on Sept. 1, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was the second of five siblings, along with Blanche, Charlotte, Billy and Bobby. He grew up in Brooklyn, had a lot of friends and loved to play ball.
On Sept. 11, 1952, Main joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a corporal in combat during the Korean War. During that time, he earned the Presidential Unit Citation Award, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Star, Bronze Medal and many more.
Following the war, he soon found and married the love of his life, Margaret Mathias. They resided in Brooklyn until E. I. DuPont, Main’s company of employment, transferred his family to Wilmington, Del. They have four daughters, Kim, Susan, Jeanne and Lygia, who Tom doted on, worried about, looked out for, cherished and was proud of. They were his little angels. Main was razzed through the years for having four daughters and no sons, which made him especially proud of his seven grandsons, to whom he was extremely close.
His three granddaughters were the apples of his eye. He adored them and bragged about them. They adored him as well. He loved looking out for them and never missed a chance to tell them he was proud of them. He was known as “Grampy” to his great-grandchildren, and he always made sure he had sweet treats for them when they came to visit. Everyone knew there were Devil Dogs and ice cream in the house. There was an instant bond between him and his great-grandchildren. They will remember him as they grow.
Main was a serious sports fan. Being a true-blue New Yorker, he continuously followed the New York Mets and New York Giants. He was a loyal fan year after year, regardless of how his favorite teams were doing. Throughout the years, he enjoyed interacting with his grandsons over their favorite Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., teams. They all had fun, with a true competitive nature.
He also loved assisting sports practices with teams his grandchildren played on and attended every single game. All of his grandchildren were active in sports including softball, soccer, field hockey, ice hockey, football and, of course, baseball. “PopPop” was always there. He so loved baseball that he coached a men’s softball team from 1978 to 1994. He took his coaching seriously and made many close friends during that time.
Main also loved gardening and growing tomatoes, which he did every year. He named his tomatoes “Early Girls” and “Better Boys” after his 10 grandchildren. He loved nature, and sitting outside talking politics and current events with friends and family. He also loved dancing and playing music by Bob Seger, Abba (“Dancing Queen,” his favorite) and the Village People.
He especially loved the holidays, playing his favorite tunes from Dean Martin’s holiday albums, including “Marshmallow World,” while enjoying his favorite spirit, Bailey’s Irish Cream. He loved sharing his words of wisdom (and there were many) with his children and grandchildren. Sitting and listening to Tom/Dad/PopPop was a true experience, and one never walked away not learning something. He had an outgoing personality and those who ran into him while they were out and about, he was striking up a conversation, whether he knew them or not.
Main was a family man at heart and his family always came first. His favorite times were when his family was all together for holiday gatherings, or just a simple get-together. That is when he was his happiest. But most of all, Tom loved Marge and Marge loved Tom. He would give up the world for her and showed his love for her all the time. It was an everlasting love that will continue throughout a lifetime. It was a love that was felt and transcended through the entire family; it was a love that made them all so close.
Main was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Main Sr. and Blanche Main; and his siblings Blanche Forsyth, William Main and Robert Main. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, daughters Kim Shimp (and Paul) of Warrenton, Va., Susan Anderson of Middletown, Del., Jeanne Riley (and her fiancé Chris Hanyok) of Long Neck, Del., Lygia deWit (and Mark) of Middletown, Del.; his youngest sister, Charlotte Waldeck of Florida; grandchildren, Melanie Wright (and Brian), Brandon Shimp (and Theresa), Clayton Houser (and Alexis), Denise Anderson, Bryan Shimp (and Kate), Todd Anderson, Eric Riley (and Megan), Tara Chapman (and Shawn), Justin deWit, Jeremy deWit (and Jordan); great-grandchildren Cierra, Colin, Austin, Luke, Dylan, Jackson, Carter, Scarlett, Sophia and Harper; and lots of nieces and nephews who reside throughout the country.
The family sent a special thank-you to Dan Szymanski of Wilmington for his kindness, caring and help in the days that Main needed it. They are truly grateful.
A celebration of Main’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in Main’s name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org.