Thomas Ignatius McLaughlin, 83, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Reisterstown, Md., passed away at his home in the care of Accent Hospice. He was born on March 23, 1939, in Baltimore, Md., to the late William F. and Margaret L. Beyer McLaughlin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Patricia in 2021, as well as a brother, James, and a sister, Margaret Incaprera.
He was a veteran of service in the US Army, and especially proud to have served in the 82nd Airborne Division. He married his beloved wife Patricia after his military service and together they raised three children. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Glyndon, Md. He retired from the trucking industry.
He loved to tell animated stories, was a jokester who regaled people with his colorful stories. He adored his grandchildren, was devoted to his family and enjoyed duckpin bowling. He had the fond memory of attending the first ball game at Memorial Field when he was only 9 years old.
He is survived by his sons: Timothy McLaughlin (Kathryn) of Walterboro, S.C.; Kenneth McLaughlin (Jill) of Ocean View, Del.; and Matthew McLaughlin, of Dagsboro, Del. Also surviving are two sisters: Patricia Bucci, of Bel Air, Md, and Catherine Hanneman (Roger) of Sun City, Az., as well as a brother-in-law, Harry Koffenberger (Carolyn). In addition, he is survived by his five grandchildren: Jenna Albright (Cody); Adam McLaughlin; Gabrielle Phanousith (Brian); Nicholas McLaughlin (Alyssa); and Isabella McLaughlin. There are also two great-grandchildren: Kira and Misa Phanousith.
Services will be held at a later date at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery with the conferring of Military Honors, followed by inurnment in the Memorial Wall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Accent Care Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.