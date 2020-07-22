Thomas Gary Wright, 64, affectionately known as “Paco,” passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born Feb. 18, 1956, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Thomas Joseph Waltemeyer and Patricia Waltemeyer.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and master auto mechanic. He taught auto mechanics at Catonsville Community College, Jessup Correctional Facility and Lincoln Tech. About 17 years ago, Wright had moved to Delaware from Baltimore, where he began his contracting business. He enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, camping, eating good food and spending time with his family and friends. He was fun-loving, kind-hearted and stubborn, but a fair kind of man. He will be dearly missed.
Wright is survived by his companion of 26 years, Virginia Heier of Millsboro, Del.; three children, Scott Wright of Baltimore, Md., Christina Sakumura and her husband, Jake, who is currently serving in the Air Force in Arizona, and Michael Heier and his wife, Nicole Easton, of Baltimore; two sisters, Deb Johnson, and Vicky Jeeter and her husband, Bobby; niece Kayla of Texas; his grandchildren, McKayla Heier, Natalie Heier and Savannah Wright; and his extended family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Entombment with honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Home of the Brave; 6632 Sharps Rd.; Milford, DE 19963, or to a veterans’ cause of the giver’s choice. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.