Thomas Franklin “Tom” Whaley Jr., 46, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Jan. 24, 2022. Also known as “T-Rex,” he was born on Nov. 26, 1975, to Thomas and Betty Whaley in Frankford, Del.
Whaley attended elementary school at East Millsboro and Frankford elementary schools. He attended Milford Middle and High schools. He spent much of his life living in Delaware. He was the fourth of five siblings on his mother’s side and the fourth of eight on his father’s side. During his younger years, he grew up in Frankford, Del., where he and his brothers and sisters made great memories.
He was interested in starting his own contract construction business and especially loved cutting hair. He loved using his hands and worked on many projects. He also enjoyed playing basketball, Nintendo games, music, pool and cooking. Whenever he’d hear a song that he liked, he was known to play that one song on repeat for days. He’d rewind the song anytime he missed a line. He also enjoyed TV, and whenever he had the time, he’d binge-watch “The First 48.”
He had a very special companion of 17 years, LaToria “Tori” Snead of Laurel, Del. They especially loved vacationing together. Whenever they went on a trip and it was around water, he loved showing off just how deep he could go into the ocean. One of the last trips he had in the Bahamas, he was saying how he must be getting old, because the waves were catching him. He also loved chilling with his kids whenever he had a chance.
Whaley was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Whaley Sr.; his niece Michele’le Whaley; a great-nephew, Azriel Whaley; and his paternal and maternal grandparents. He leaves to cherish his memory 10 children, Dasha Hall of Georgetown, Del., Shaiheme Edwards of Bridgeville, Del., Briana Bradley of Wilmington, Del., Tom’ajah Whaley of Seaford, Del., Sinceer Whaley of Seaford, Del., Jaylyn Cannon of Bridgeville, Tymir Briddell of Laurel, Del., Thomayne’ Snead-Whaley of Laurel, Thomas Whaley lll of Laurel, and Trevon Whaley- Smith of Jacksonville, Fla. He also had three grandchildren, Syair Godwin, Ja’onna Hall and Ne’lona Howell, all of Delaware; and a grandchild on the way, by his daughter Briana.
He also leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Betty Whaley of Lincoln, Del., four sisters, Naeema “Cookie” Whaley, Collena Hope (and Chester) of Lincoln, Clarissa Custis of Dover, and Bettie Whaley of Harrington, Del.; three brothers, Tobias Austin, Teliam Austin and Tamaris Austin, all of Delaware; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a very special niece, Deshanae Young of Laurel, with whom he spent a lot of time. No matter what he went through, she never turned him away. She was like a daughter to him and anyone that knew him knew that.
Whaley will truly be missed — his smile, and how it could light up any room; his voice, telling you before he would leave that he loved you, to be safe and that we all must go this way. Those were words that he always uttered, no matter where he was, what time it was or who he was with.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Jesus Love Temple, 106 S. Walnut St., Milford, Del., where friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Old Hickory Cemetery in Slaughter Neck, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del.