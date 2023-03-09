Thomas Edward “Tom” Knight, 74, was born July 28, 1948. He departed this life on March 2, 2023, at his home in Seaford, Del. He was the son of the late Ethel Knight of Bridgeville, Del.
He was a dedicated employee for many years of George & Lynch before retiring.
In addition to his mother, Knight was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillie Johnson and Sherita Doughty; a brother, Robert Knight; and a grandson, Toyana Knight Jr. He leaves to mourn a son, Toyana Knight of Lincoln, Del..; a daughter, Quaniah Handy (and Tiant) of Lincoln, Del.; five sisters, Gloria E. Rogers (and Ross) of Frankford, Del., Theresa M. Johnson of Seaford, Del., Andrea B. Knight of Milton, Del., Mashell D. Knight of Philadelphia, Pa., and Trudeanna K. Neal of Portsmouth, Va.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; the Selby family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St. Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Zoar Golden Acres in Bishopville, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.