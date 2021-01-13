Thomas Benton Basore Jr., 82, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach, with his daughter and his wife by his side, holding his hands. He was born in Hagerstown, Md., on July 20, 1938, son of the late Thomas Benton Basore Sr., and Margaret Constantina Davalos Basore.
Fondly known as “Tommy” to his family and “Thomas or Tom” in industry, he fully embraced life, and contributed his all for his family and the community. He was passionate about his nation, patriotism and his service to the nation in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He “never met a stranger” was known for his engaging conversation and global experiences and life. Professionally, he was renowned in the global printing community and was passionate about his nautical life, which included sailing, transatlantic voyages and role in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
In addition to his parents, Basore was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Basore Webb. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Irene Lavallee Basore; his former wife of 43 years, Jean Harris Basore; a daughter, Allyn Jean Basore and her children, Nicole J. Izquierdo and Caroline S. LaRochelle; a son, Darren Thomas Basore, his wife, Carole Louise, and their son, Anthony Basore; two great-grandchildren; and his sisters Margret Basore Perry and Lucy Geneva Basore Birkemeier.
Services will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 5 p.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Fernandina Beach, Fla., with the Rev. Jose Kallukalam officiating. The service will also be broadcast online at https://stmichaelscatholic.com (click on the icon for “Live Mass Streaming”). He will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, Md. Flowers are most welcome there. In his memory, the family encouraged others to fly the United States flag and/or donate to a patriotic organization of their choice.