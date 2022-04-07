Thomas A. Downs, 76, of Lewes, Del., and formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away at Bayview Health, surrounded by his loved ones, on March 25, 2022. He was born in Wilmington on Aug. 7, 1945, son of the late Michael Downs and Edith (Frances) Downs.
He graduated from the University of Delaware, where he received his master’s degree and doctorate. He worked for the Newark School District and Christina School District as a teacher, followed that up with working as an educational diagnostician, and ultimately became a principal. Following his retirement from Christina, he worked for the YMCA.
He lived his life with joy, and loved to travel, play tennis and spend time at the beach and on his boat. He was an outstanding piano player and artist. In earlier years, he had art exhibits that were very successful.
In addition to his husband, Carlos, Downs is survived by his brother, Michael T. Downs and his wife, Juanita; nephews, Michael J. Downs (and his daughter Annika), and Timothy Downs (and Alicia, and his son, Asher). Maria Felix Sanchez and Esteban Nava, longtime close friends, will greatly miss him as well.
A celebration of Downs’ life will be held in the future, and donations in his name may be made to the charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online by visiting melsonfuneralservices.com.