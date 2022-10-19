Theresa Matarese Longobardi, 79, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born April 16, 1943, in Wilmington, Del., daughter of the late Joseph John Matarese and Marguerite (McLaughlin) Matarese.
She was a graduate of Wilmington High School. For 20 years, she worked for Hocker’s Super Center. She was selfless and always put her family first.
In addition to her parents, Longobardi was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Longobardi; her siblings George Matarese and his wife, Loretta, Rosemary Dougherty and her husband, Joseph, Kathleen Hayes and her husband, Robert, Janet DeGregory and James Matarese. Surviving is her daughter, Donna M. Longobardi Mallet; brothers, Francis Matarese, and Joseph Matarese and his wife, Sandee; a brother-in-law, Robert DeGregory; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Matarese; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held privately.