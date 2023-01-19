Theodore Xavier “Teddy” Zurheide, 1, of Oakland Gardens, N.Y., passed away in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. He was born on Sept. 23, 2021, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of Paul T. Zurheide and Claire Brye (Dyrud) Zurheide.
Teddy was a happy and jovial baby who always enjoyed smiling and laughing, bringing joy to everyone around him. Teddy had just learned how to walk and used his new capabilities to follow his big brother everywhere, play with all the toys and explore his world. He absolutely loved to eat anything and everything, and was always learning and loving. Teddy was an absolute joy and had the laugh of an angel. He will be deeply missed by everyone who was blessed to have known him.
Teddy is survived by his mom and dad, Claire and Paul Zurheide; his big brother, Logan Zurheide; his grandparents, Marilyn and David Dyrud, and Charles Zurheide and his partner, Rita Tortorelli, and Mary Fennell and her partner, Arlene Weisman; his uncles, Jonathan and Andrew Dyrud, Rick Taylor, Steven and Michael Zurheide, and Dan O’Sullivan; his aunts, Mandie Jenson, Laura O’Sullivan, Maura Taylor and Lorraine Zurheide; and 12 first cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, N.Y. Final care for Teddy has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel in Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations online at https://gofund.me/59698d62 to help defray funeral costs. Teddy’s life memorial webpage and his virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.