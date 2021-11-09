Theodore Roosevelt “Buddy” Bailey, 66, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Frankford, Del., departed this life in the care of Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., on Oct. 31, 2021. He was born on Nov. 20, 1954, in Accomack County, Va., to Roosevelt Hugh Bailey and the late Christine Matthews Bailey.
Bailey attended Lord Baltimore School and Indian River High School, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He served in Germany, having trained at Ft. Dix in New Jersey. He was an accomplished sharpshooter and was accomplished in use of hand grenades. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He worked as a carpenter after leaving the service.
In addition to his mother, Bailey was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Matthews Bailey, and a sister, Rosemary Lynn Bailey Predeoux. He leaves to cherish his memory Lucille Custis, his sister Mary; nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends, who will miss him.
A time of viewing and visitation was to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., with a funeral service to follow, with the Rev. Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment was to follow at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, with the conferring of Military Honors. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.