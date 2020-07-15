Theodore Joseph “Ted” Dunn Jr., 84, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Laurel, Md., passed away at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Laurel, Del., on April 3, 1936, son of the late Theodore Joseph Dunn Sr. and the late Emma Marie (Stephens) Dunn.
Dunn proudly served his country for nine years as a master sergeant in the U.S. Army National Guard. He began his career in the shoe industry with Bata Shoe Company as a manager, later becoming the general manager for Bata’s for East Caribbean Barbados. While working for Bata, he met the love of his life, Mildred “Micki” Ferns. As their love affair blossomed, the couple opened and ran their own shoe businesses in Laurel, Md. They owned Tedd’s Hush Puppy Shoes and Tedd’s Classic Shoes, eventually closing those two businesses and moving to Sussex County in 1999.
As the couple started a new adventure in Delaware, they owned a shoe store in Rehoboth Beach called Sandals Sandals Sandals. They loved operating their business in Rehoboth and felt that it was the best decision they could have ever made. While operating their business in Rehoboth from 1999 to 2007, they made lifelong friends, who have brought such joy to their lives. Dunn will be remembered for his love of the shoe business, his artistic ability in carving songbirds and the love he had for Micki.
In addition to his parents, Dunn was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Frutkoff, in 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mildred “Micki” Dunn; three sons, Todd Christopher Dunn, Bradley Kirk Dunn and Robert Blair Dunn; two grandchildren, Stephanie Martin and her husband, Bret, and Nathan Frutkoff.
A graveside service was to be held on July 13, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.