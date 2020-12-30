Theodore Burton “Ted” Simpler, 80, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2020. Christmas Day is a day filled with love, family and friends. His life was all about the love of his family and his friends. What was important to him was being together and having loved ones nearby.
The evening before, the entire family gathered at his home in Fenwick Island, Del. It was loud, filled with so much love and laughter, reminiscing about good times and family memories: his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; his daughters, Clover and her husband, Paul, and Kim and her husband, Greg; and his grandson, Colby. That is how he wanted it.
He was born July 30 1940, son of William Roy and Gertrude W. Simpler of Rehoboth Beach Del., where he was born and spent his childhood. He spent his early years working at Funland and delivering milk. Simpler had a passion for hunting and fishing. He cherished the many fond memories of times with his father, brother, cousins and friends. He graduated from Rehoboth High School in 1958.
On the first day at Wesley College (Dover, Del.), Simpler met the love of his life, Marilyn Hopen. The created a beautiful life together, with family at the center of everything they did. He earned his associate degree and as soon as Marilyn graduated, they were married. They moved to a small farmhouse in Cooksville, Tenn., along with their dog, Yoyo. She taught school, while he completed his degree in mechanical engineering at Tennessee Polytechnic Institute.
After graduating, Simpler started working for E.I. DuPont at the Seaford Nylon Plant as an engineer. Simpler held many positions while at DuPont. Most importantly, he raised his family in Seaford, where he and Marilyn met many of their lifelong friends. Most weekends, the couple would eat crab cakes at Suicide Bridge and then dance the night away at the Northwood Restaurant. Summers were spent camping, boating, crabbing and watching the girls swim for the Seaford Golf & Country Club swim team.
While working at DuPont, he obtained his surveying license. At the time, he was the youngest surveyor in the State of Delaware. He could fix anything, as he loved to design and engineer solutions for big and small challenges. He was always creative and loved to share his wisdom with others. Friends and neighbors would seek out his advice, and Simpler was always there to help. He had a deep love of animals and there was always a dog in the home.
The couple shared a love of golf, retired in Fenwick Island and were happy to attend as many of their grandson’s baseball and golf tournaments as possible.
For the last 15 years, they spent their winters in Spring Lake, Fla. Simpler golfed every day, setting up tee times, telling stories and enjoying the company of many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963 (or delawarewospice.org).
The family would like to thank all of his friends for their calls, texts, food, visits and mostly, love. The family will be having a private service. They will be spreading his ashes in the Delaware Bays that he loved so much. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.