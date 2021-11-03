Thelma Rose Matzuras, 93, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 30, 1928, in Wilmington, Del., to William H. Grimes and Elsie F. Grimes.
She adored her family and will forever be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother of two (Charles Gannon III and Nicole Matzuras), and great-grandmother of two (Evelyn and Natalie Gannon). She was loved by all who knew her and was known for her fabulous cooking, compassion, quick wit and infectious smile. In her younger years her favorite pastimes were traveling and boating. She gave so much and took very little.
Matzuras was a wife for 69 years to Joseph J. Matzuras Sr., who preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her three children: Joseph J. Matzuras Jr. (and Cathy); Michael J. Matzuras and Roseanne M. Gannon; as well as by her sisters Doris Olliver (and Raymond) of Rehoboth, Del., and Eleanor Creshine (and George) of Millsboro.
A celebration of Matzuras’ life will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.