Thelma May Dobson, 91, of Frankford, Del., died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at home. She was born in Wilmington, Del., and was the daughter of the late Earl Charles and Stella (Gordon) Jones.
She was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
Dobson was preceded in death by her husband, Earle F. Dobson Sr.; a son, Earle F. Dobson Jr.; and a sister, Mary Lou Loveland. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon L. Lysinger and her husband, Bill, of Frankford; a daughter-in-law, Karen Dobson of New Castle, Del.; five grandchildren, William Lysinger III (and Terri), Brandon Lysinger (and Kelly), Karen Lewis (and Michael), Danika Teller (and Rhett) and Zackary Dobson; 11 great-grandchildren, Mark Lysinger (and Tiffany) Matt Lysinger (and Alisha), Dominique Barnes (and Wes), Anthony Lysinger, Josh Lysinger, Nathan Lysinger, Rilee Lysinger, Chase Lewis, Skylar Teller, Ryker Teller and Everly Teller; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be private, at a later date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.