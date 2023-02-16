Thelma Dorey Monroe, 95, of Millsboro, Del., passed away in the presence of loved ones on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born on Sept. 4, 1927, to the late William B. Dorey and Cora Johnson Dorey in Millsboro.
Monroe was a graduate of Millsboro High School and Goldey Beacon College. She married Walter Monroe, and together they managed the W.P. Monroe & Sons Clothing Store and raised four children. Both Walter and Thelma Monroe were members of Grace United Methodist Church, were active in the community and loved civic affairs.
Thelma Monroe had a deep interest in politics, leading to her holding many offices over the years. She served 15 years on the Indian River School District Board of Education. Actively involved in Democratic Party service, she befriended a young Joe Biden, who would stop by the store and visit when he was downstate. She served as mayor of Millsboro from 1979 through 1994, and held office as chairperson of the Sussex County Democrat Committee, president of Sussex County Association of Towns, Clerk of the Peace, and Jury Commissioner.
She worked very hard to support Democratic candidates, including U.S. Sen. Biden, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, Gov. Ruth Ann Minner and current Gov. John Carney. She was dedicated, tough, a trendsetter and a woman determined to make it in a man’s world. She was dedicated to her “Marvelous Millsboro,” as she called it while mayor, and will be remembered for her absolutely sparkling and strong-willed personality. She was, above all, devoted to her family, friends and fellow Sussex Countians, setting a terrific example of tenacity, carrying on well even after her beloved husband, Walter, passed in 2009.
Monroe is survived by her four children, Karen Jo Reed and her husband, Jim, of Lansing, Kan.; Walter Keith Monroe and his wife, Marie, of Millsboro, Del.; Mark William Monroe and his wife, Emily, of Ruckersville, Va.; and Pamela Monroe Serman and her husband, Gordon, also of Millsboro. In addition, she has eight grandchildren, Melissa (and Jeremy), Jenny, Paul (and Ashley) Jon (and Carolanne), Zachary, Allison, Luke and Ben. She also has 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are all her “Marvelous Millsboro” family and friends whom she loved very much.
A time of viewing and visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., on Feb. 20, 2023. At 1 p.m., a funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Karin Tunnell and the Rev. Josh Berry officiating. Interment will follow at the Millsboro Cemetery, with a full formal procession through her beloved town of Millsboro, escorted by Millsboro police officers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 566, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.