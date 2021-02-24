Terry Susan Kues, 76, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Pasadena, Md., passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Dec. 1, 1944, daughter of the late Martin Joseph Schaech and Adele Catherine (Rausch) Schaech.
Kues owned and operated a hair salon, House of Hair, in Anne Arundel County, Md., and she also had a successful career as a Realtor. Her passion was for dancing, as she co-founded the Coastal Cotillion Dance Group in Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware. She was a talented seamstress and knitter, and created beautiful stained-glass pieces of art.
She enjoyed socializing with people and was deeply loved by her family. Her faith also played an important part of her life, as she was a faithful member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
In addition to her parents, Kues was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Carl Weinberg. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Robert V. Kues; three children, Karen Treuting of Dagsboro, Del., Pamela Welsh of Oakley, Calif., and Martin Kues and his wife, Marcey of Ocean View; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Tayman, Dennis J. Tayman and his spouse, Kate, Martin Kues Jr., Elijah Kues and his spouse, Jackie, Samantha Reed and her spouse, Bradley, Kaden Kues and Chloe Kues; and four great-grandchildren, Braden Robert Tayman, Cooper Tayman, Kayla Tayman and Caroline Tayman.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, Del. The service will also be livestreamed online at https://youtu.be/9hNboaMleC0. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to TAFT College Foundation Ryan Weinberg Memorial Fund (https://give.taftcollegemultiply.com/pages/home-2196). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.