Terry F. Hearn, 73, of Dagsboro, Del., departed this life for his heavenly home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born Aug. 23, 1946, in Salisbury, Md., son of the late Grover W. Hearn and the late Frances Mae (Timmons) Hearn.
He graduated from Laurel High School, Class of 1964, and was raised in Laurel, Del. His professional career was in public service. Hearn proudly served his community as a Delaware State Police officer, retiring on Jan. 1, 1991, at a rank of lieutenant after 20 years of service. After his retirement from the state police, Hearn worked as the parts manager at Baker’s Hardware in Millsboro until 1999 when he took the position of chief bailiff at the Superior Court in Georgetown until his retirement in 2010.
In his early years, Hearn enjoyed woodworking and was considered a master carpenter, as he built his own home. He also enjoyed spending time on the water, boating, reading, golfing and biking. His greatest enjoyment was time spent with his grandson, Gage, never missing any of his baseball or basketball games. Hearn also had a love of animals and was always willing to take in a stray cat. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Laurel and later attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro, Del.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Iris Stuart. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Lucinda (Campbell) Hearn; a daughter, Jennifer Spinks and her husband, Richard, of Millsboro; a grandchildren, Gage Spinks of Millsboro and Allyson Spinks of West Virginia; two brothers, Lonnie Hearn of Elkton, Md., and Gary Hearn and his wife, Linda, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his aunt, Helen Ruth Senkbeil of Salisbury, Md., and his five “furbabies,” Muffin, Bitsy, Noel, Kiki and Gracie.
A viewing was held Aug. 1, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services in Frankford, Del., with a private graveside at Prince George’s Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Delaware State Police Museum; P.O. Box 430; Dover, DE 19903, or to Coastal Cats Rescue; P.O. Box 1125; Bethany Beach, DE 19930, or to Bethel U.M. Church Improvement Fund; P.O. Box 147; Dagsboro, DE 19939.
