Terrence P. “Terry” Sullivan, 71, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at home with his family on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the age of 71. Born in Wilmington, Del., to the late Daniel A. Sullivan and Margaret B. Sullivan, he graduated from John Dickinson High School and attended the University of Delaware.
Sullivan married Kimberley A. Sullivan, his high-school sweetheart and the love of his life, in 1970. He began working for DuPont that year and eventually at Apex Piping Systems, where he retired after a career in sales and marketing for 46 years. Fulfilling a dream, the Sullivans moved to the beach, where they enjoyed beautiful memories with many loving and loyal friends.
He was a man of strong Catholic faith who attended daily Mass, prayed the Rosary and defended human life at all stages; and was a longtime parishioner at St. Patrick’s in Wilmington, Del., and later at St. Jude’s in Lewes, Del. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus, Catholics United for the Faith and the Regina Coeli Society. He had a strong devotion to the Latin Mass, as well as the Blessed Mother.
A man who spoke less and smiled more, Sullivan was a living example of faith, strength, kindness, intelligence, wit and love. He made up silly songs and loved to pull a good prank. An avid Yankees fan who instilled that love in his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed many games at Yankee stadium. He was a music lover, whether it was Elvis, Motown or Celtic Thunder, and knew every lyric to all of their songs. He will be remembered in all of these ways and so much more.
Sullivan will be missed every day by his children Tara Donovan (and Tom), Seana Dillon (and Tim) and Danny Sullivan. He enjoyed his role as “Grandpop” to Brandon, Ty, Mary, Ryan, Summer, Maggie, Mia, Daniel, Patrick and Abigail. He is also survived by his sister, whom he loved to tease relentlessly, Danielle Messina; and will be missed immensely by the loving and devoted Julian family. He is also missed by his sister-in-law, Johna Lento.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be offered on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Sullivan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting https://www.stjude.org/. Condolences can be made online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.