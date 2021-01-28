Ted P. Swope, 82, left this world on Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by family at home in Lewes, Del., after battling cancer. He cracked jokes and rolled his eyes at the bad ones until the end.
In his small hometown of Edinburg, Miss., he met his wife, Laudean. He always claimed she was too pretty for him, but she could not resist his captivating earnestness and country boy charm.
He is survived by Laudean and his two children, Darrell and Karen, who knew him as a loving and encouraging father. After coaching many youth sports teams, he was approached years later by multiple men to thank him for their great experience with Coach Swope.
As the “best Granddaddy in the Universe” to five grandchildren, he would attend either a tea party or a baseball game with the same enthusiasm. Swope cherished spending time with all of them and passed along his love for nature and his best recipes for apple pie and pecan brittle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Wounded Warriors Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).