Tanya Lynn (Davis) Ehlers, 50, wife of Dr. Andrew Ehlers, pastor of High Tide Church, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. She had battled Stage 4 colon cancer for the prior 38 months.
She served with her husband to help plant High Tide Church in Dagsboro, Del., where she had served as the children’s minister of the church for the past 20 years, and where she developed a children’s program called G-Force that helped the church to reach hundreds of families and to grow from a half-dozen members to several hundred.
Ehlers was born on Dec. 7, 1972, in Charleston, S.C., but lived in Ocean City and Berlin, Md., until she graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin. In 1991, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn. From there, she earned her master’s degree in Christian education from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C.
She lost her first husband, Raymond “Ray” Worsham, to a brain tumor that took his life after only 2.5 years of marriage. They had been students together at Carson Newman College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. She and Worsham served as missionaries to inner-city Raleigh, N.C., while they were students at seminary. After his death, she returned to seminary and inner-city Raleigh to continue their ministry with the help of her younger brother, Sean Davis.
It was there that she met her husband, Andy Ehlers, who was also a student at seminary. They were married in 2001 and have been serving the Lord together ever since. Tanya Ehlers has touched so many lives through her love and faith in Jesus. Throughout her ordeal with cancer, she and Andy have faithfully sent out updates on her battle through social media, sharing her faith and confidence in Christ, thereby touching thousands of people across the globe.
Tanya Ehlers is survived by her and Andy’s four amazing children: Raychel, who is a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University; Camryn, a senior at Indian River High School; Leilani, a sophomore at Indian River High School; and Andrew, a seventh-grader at Selbyville Middle School. These beautiful children have been among her greatest blessings.
She is also survived by her parents, retired pastor Terry Davis and Lynn Davis of Berlin, Md.; her brother, Daniel Davis, his wife, Emily, and their two children, Graham and Madeleine, from Knoxville, Tenn., where they serve as youth ministers at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church; and her brother, Sean Davis and his wife, Anna, and their three children, Charlotte, Gwyneth and Josephine of Ocean City, Md., where he serves as senior pastor of Ocean City Baptist Church.
A funeral service to celebrate Tanya Ehlers’ life will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Rd., Georgetown, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will be held in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations to High Tide Church Building Fund (High Tide Church, P.O. Box 127, Dagsboro, DE 19939 or online at www.hightidechurch.org) would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.