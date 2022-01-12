Tammy Sue Johnson, 52, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, surrounded by her family at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Salisbury, Md., daughter of the late Duke Jarvis and Susie (Tubbs) Jarvis.
She was a homemaker for most of her life. Her favorite pastimes included going to the South Bethany, Del., drive-on beach, vacationing to the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and spending time with her husband, daughters and grandbabies. Her family was her world.
In addition to her parents, Johnson was preceded in death by her sister Samantha Jarvis. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert C. Johnson of Selbyville, Del.; two daughters, Taylor C. Smith and her husband, Richard, also of Selbyville, and Jordan D. Johnson and her fiancé Robert Emory, of Milton, Del.; a sister, Sheila Melson and her husband, James Parsons, of Eden, Md.; six grandchildren, Laila, Kallie, Kaysen and Luxsen Smith, Owen Emory and Quinn Emory, who is expected to arrive this month.
A funeral service was to be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.