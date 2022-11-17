Tammy M. Johnson, 54, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Milford, Del., on July 9, 1968, to the late Merrill McCabe and Jeanette (Lynch) McCabe.
Johnson was employed by Mountaire Farms for 23 years before retiring due to health concerns.
She was a member of Joshua House Ministries in Gumboro, Del. She enjoyed going to the beach, traveling, camping, shopping, cooking and hosting gatherings for her family. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her wit and her outspokenness, as well as her caring, and generous heart. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece and friend who will be dearly missed.
Johnson is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Walter H. Johnson of Selbyville, Del.; a son, Christopher Johnson, also of Selbyville; a daughter, Hillary Johnson of Millsboro, Del.; her three siblings, Allen McCabe of Dagsboro, Del., Marsha Nowotny and her husband, Andy, of Laurel, Del., and Robert McCabe of Shannon, N.C. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, friends and her beloved canine companion Dixie.
A funeral service was to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. The Chuck Reynolds was to officiate. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or Joshua House Ministries, 38140 Millsboro Hwy, Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.