T. Paul Hudson, 89, of Frankford, Del., passed away and peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born in Frankford on Feb. 17, 1931, son of the late Thomas Hudson and the late Leona (Powell) Hudson.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1956, including a tour aboard the U.S.S. Kula Gulf. Following his honorable discharge, Hudson joined the DuPont Company in Seaford, Del., where he retired after 34 years of service.
He patriotism and faith in God was strong. He was an ardent supporter of Israel and the United States Constitution. Hudson was a faithful member of the Frankford United Methodist Church and a devoted family man. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working in his garage, listening to good gospel singing and watching NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Hudson was preceded in death by his son Victor Hudson; three brothers and a sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen (Flood) Hudson; a daughter, Paula Goodman of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Michael Hudson and his wife, Bonnie, of Gumboro, Del.; a sister, Elsie Jerman of Millsboro; three grandchildren, Kevin Hudson and his wife, Marie, Kelly Hudson and Aaron Goodman; and three great-grandchildren, Zack, Benjamin and Carmella.
Services were to be held Sept. 2, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, with interment at Carey’s Cemetery, both in Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Frankford U.M. Church; P.O. Box 37; Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.