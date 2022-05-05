Sydney Cathcart “Buzz” Potter Jr., 84, of Ocean View, Del., died peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022, with close family by his side. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., son of the late Sydney Cathcart Potter Sr. and Edith Valerie (Trotman) Potter.
He retired from the airline industry and moved from New Jersey with his wife, Maryanne, to their happy place at the beach in 2008. He enjoyed swimming in the ocean, long-distance running, and telling stories and jokes to make others laugh. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, Potter was also preceded in death by his sister Lois Snyder. Potter is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maryanne (Merker) Potter; two daughters, Wendy Potter of Ocean View, Del., and Kimberly Miller and her husband, Brian, of Fallston, Md.; a sister, Barbara Huffard and her husband, Samuel, of State College, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Quinlan Weiermiller, Rylee Miller and Trenten Miller.
The family acknowledged Delaware Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion during this time.
A brief military service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del., followed by a celebraiton of his life at Bear Trap Dunes in Ocean View, Del., at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Potter’s memory to the Brady Urological Institute Development Office, Attn: Johns Hopkins Greenberg Bladder Cancer Institute, 600 N. Wolfe St. CMSC 130, Baltimore, MD 21287 or https://secure.jhu.edu/form/gbci. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.