Suzanne L. “Suzy” Samuelson, 71 of Bethany Beach, Del., Annapolis, Md., and Cold Spring, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, with her devoted husband and daughter by her side. Born Dec. 10, 1950, in Cold Spring, Samuelson was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Matthews.
After graduating Haldane High School, where she was salutatorian, Samuelson attended the University of Albany before marrying Fred, the love of her life, on Feb. 22, 1969. They were lovingly devoted to each other for more than 53 years of marriage.
Samuelson started her career with Pepsico (rising to manager of benefits communication), while attending night school, and earned her degree from Pace University. She loved her work and traveling around the United States on business. Eventually, she became a principal at William Mercer as a benefits communications consultant, testifying on pension reform in front of a congressional committee, before retiring.
Aside from her love of family, she had a passion for fitness, music, travel, celebrating the holidays and, most importantly, the beach, which she and Fred Samuelson were blessed to call home for many years. She loved an adventure, especially if it meant interacting with animals. She swam with dolphins in The Keys, rode a donkey down the Grand Canyon, held a boa constrictor in Key West and a kangaroo in Bethany.
Samuelson also had a passion for giving and ran a Christmas gift drive every year at work, hosted a Naval midshipman while in Annapolis, volunteered for Operation SEAs the Day in Bethany Beach and anonymously paid off layaway presents during the holidays.
In addition to her parents, Samuelson was preceded in death by her beloved sister Joan Lahey and her cherished brother Bob Matthews, as well as her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Brenda Samuelson. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, Fred; her daughter and son-in-law Heather and Michael Chefalo; and her treasured grandchildren, Marley and Mikey Chefalo Additionally, she also leaves her brother and sister-in-law Tom and Pam Matthews; her brother-in-law Terry Lahey; and sister-in-law Natalie Matthews; as well as countless nieces and nephews
A memorial service to celebrate Samuelson’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at McHoul Funeral Home, 895 Route 82, in Hopewell Junction, N.Y., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, a charity dear to her heart. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.