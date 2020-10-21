Susan (Witwer) Lee, 68, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Reading, Pa., passed away on Oct. 8, 2020. She started her journey on earth on Feb. 19, 1952.
Some of her passions were the love of animals, the love of the Minnesota Vikings because she loved their colors, and gardening with her son, Kenneth.
Lee was preceded in death and greeted on her new journey by her father, William Witwer Sr.; her mother, Marie (Weidner) Witwer; her husband, James Lee; her daughter, Tabitha; and her grandparents. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Ganter and his fiancée, Theresa, with whom she resided; a daughter, Tammy Ganter of Dagsboro, Del.; a brother, William and his wife, Theresa, of Temple, Pa.; her grandchildren, Ariel, Hannah, Mandy and Anna; her biggest joy — her great-grandchildren, Everly, Charlee and Bailey; a nephew, William Witwer III; and nieces Tracy Witwer and Shelby Witwer.
The family offered a special thanks to granddaughter Ariel for the great love, compassion and caring given to Lee in her time of need. “Susan felt safe in your love for her.” They offered thanks also to the nurses of Vitas Healthcare for their great care.
At Lee’s request, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.