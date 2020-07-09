Susan T. (Gallagher) Fritz, 66, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Bowie, Md., passed away peacefully, from melanoma, at home with her husband, Mike, at her side on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was born July 9, 1953, in Boston, Mass., daughter of the late Joseph Gallagher and the late Marilyn (Burke) Gallagher.
Fritz was a graduate of Framingham (Mass.) High School, in the Class of 1971. She met Mike Fritz in 1971, when he was in the U.S. Army at Fort Devens for training. After he returned from Vietnam, they rekindled their romance and married in 1974. In 1975, she accompanied him as an “Army wife,” to Panama, where their older daughter, Diana, was born.
From 1980 until 1995, Fritz accompanied her husband to multiple assignments in South American and Africa, later becoming a U.S. government employee. Their younger daughter, Jennifer, was born on their first tour in Africa. Fritz was the consummate overseas employee and spouse. The couple never did a “nice” tour, but Fritz never complained. One former colleague said it best: “Sue helped mentor us on what it took to serve in leadership and provide the feminine touch to sponsoring, hosting parties and managing children overseas.” Many employees passing through the “garden spots” where the Fritzes were stationed were recipients of her hospitality and remember her fondly.
Fritz retired from the government in 2012 and eventually relocated to Millsboro. She doted upon her three grandsons, Larry, Michael and William. Her retirement was a world of amusement parks in summer with the grandchildren, and while school was in, she enjoyed traveling, as she definitely earned the nickname “Cruisin’ Susan.”
She was a faithful fan of the New England Patriots, and many of her colleagues and friends had to suffer through this, as “Her Tom” Brady racked up Super Bowl wins. She loved going to the Super Bowls. The Fritzes had had season tickets for the Patriots for several years and to honor to her, Mike will not part with them.
She was just a terrific person. She touched so many lives and will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Fritz is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 46 years, Michael L. Fritz; two daughters, Diana Jackson and her husband, Larry, of Bowie, Md., and Jennifer Fritz of Salisbury, Md.; her beloved grandchildren, Larry, Michael and William Jackson; three sisters, Coreen Gallagher of Framingham, Mass., Karen Gallagher of Rocklin, Calif., and Maureen Coutu of North Smithfield, R.I.; and her favorite aunt, Jean Gallagher of Framingham, Mass.
A visitation was scheduled for July 6, 2020, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services in Millsboro, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held July 7 at Mary Mother of Peace Catholic Church in Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Melanoma Research Foundation (www.melanoma.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.