Susan “Joanne” Oakes, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born on April 25, 1969, in Seaford, Del., to the late Edna Lois Hudson and to Phillip Hudson, who survives her.
She graduated from Indian River High School in 1987 and then received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Salisbury State University (now Salisbury University) in 1991. During her nursing career, she worked for Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for 15 years and at the time of her death was employed at Fresenius Kidney Care in Millsboro, Del.
She married Everett H. Oakes Jr. in 1991, and together they raised one daughter, Susie. Oakes had a heart for others. She was friendly, kind, compassionate, caring, eccentric, talkative and never met a stranger. She was known for her poetry. She loved to write and was very talented. She loved hearts and she could see hearts in everyday things, such as walnuts, food, clouds and even raindrops on the sidewalk.
In addition to her father, Oakes is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Everett H. Oakes Jr. of Millsboro, Del.; her daughter, Susie Marie Oakes and her husband, Dylan J. Rose, of Georgetown, Del.; and two grandchildren, Elleanora Hassler and Hudson J. Rose; as well as her father-in-law, Everett H. Oakes of New York. She is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A visitation was planned on Sunday, June 4, 2023, with the funeral service on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to take place at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the National Kidney Foundation: Attn: Gift Processing at National Kidney Foundation HQ, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.