Susan E. “Sue” Smith, of Blackwater Village, Dagsboro, Del., passed away Aug. 17, 2023. She was born Feb. 29, 1952, to Bernard “Whitey” Weaver and Marie Weaver.
She was a 1970 graduate of Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown, Pa. She retired from AKZO Nobel (now Merck) in Millsboro, Del., and then started another career as a travel agent with Bethany Travel/Dream Vacations. She enjoyed the travel work, but most of all she enjoyed working with her sister Cindy.
Smith was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Steve Weaver; her brother-in-law Clae Kress; her in-laws Loran and Esta Smith; her sister-in-law Dolores Taylor; and her nephew Pat Curry. She is survived by her husband, Dean; son Erik (and Mendi); and daughter Sarah (and Aaron) Hunsinger. She also leaves behind the joys of her life, her five grandchildren, Sommer and Foster Smith, and Brooke, Aubrey and Natalie Hunsinger. She is also survived by her siblings Steff (and Lynn) Reck, Jane Kress, Peg (and Rick) Shaffer, Bob (and Debbie) Weaver, Jim (and Virginia) Weaver, Cindy (and Jerry) McCabe; sister-in-law Ann Weaver; sister in-law Carolyn Smith; brother-in-law Ron (and Gail) Smith; her very special aunts, Mary Louise (Wesie) Weaver and Pat Kebil; 18 nieces and nephews; as well as her great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
The celebration of life will be a casual affair at Melson’s Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del., on Sept. 9, 2023. Visitation will begin at noon, and the service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be private, at Delaware Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Smith’s memory may be made to TidalHealth Foundation for Cancer Care Services, 100 E. Carroll Street, Salisbury, MD 21801, or online at www.tidalhealth.org/about-us/donate. Checks should be noted with “In memory of Susan Smith.”