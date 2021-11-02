Susan Denise Charter, 68, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Fairfax, Va., passed away suddenly on Oct. 21, 2021. She was born in Wilmington, Del., on June 14, 1953, to Joseph L. Lawton Jr. and Martha D. (Freeman) Lawton of Newark, Del.
Charter spent her youth in Newark and at the Delaware beaches with family and friends. She would go on to work in government IT, which would take her overseas to London during Operation Desert Storm. There, she would support U.S. troops and receive recognition for her work during that time. Additionally, she was stationed in Rome, Italy, and would take her family to many countries across Europe. Later, she would spend 15 years with a non-profit organization, and then in her final years went on to work in the healthcare field.
She was a proud lifetime member of VFW Post 7234 of Ocean View. Throughout her life, she loved making people laugh, spending time with her family, rescue animals, and spoiling her nieces, nephews and grandsons.
Charter was preceded in death by her mother, Martha, and her father, Joseph. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronald Charter; daughter, Jessica Burgess and her husband, Mark; stepson, Dustin Cook; daughter-in-law, Erin Cook; her three grandsons, Daniel Burgess, John Burgess and Landon Cook; and her siblings, Lois Lathbury, Ruth Ann Sagers and Joseph L. Lawton III. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Charlotte Charter; brothers- and sisters in-laws, Jerry Charter, Jackie Emmendorfer, Charles Charter, Joseph Charter and Karin Charter Allen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family invited those who knew her to a celebration of her life at VFW Post 7234, located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, Del., on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in Charter’s name to The Arc Alliance at https://thearcalliance.org/tribute-gifts/.